Eight-year-old Russian awarded super grand prix selection at international beauty contest

In 2024, Milisa Grebenyuk secured the Princess of Khabarovsk title before winning the national title at the Little Miss Russia beauty pageant

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. An eight-year-old from Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East won the super grand prix at World Rising Star 2025, an international beauty and talent contest, in Tbilisi, organizers from the Russian side told TASS.

"Milisa Grebenyuk, a schoolgirl from Khabarovsk, took the super grand prix at the World Rising Star 2025 international beauty and talent competition. The finals were held in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi," the organizers said.

Fifty children from Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Albania, Estonia, Spain, India, Iraq, and other countries, aged between 3 and 17, took part in this year’s World Rising Star. Grebenyuk and another girl represented Russia.

In 2024, Grebenyuk secured the Princess of Khabarovsk title before winning the national title at the Little Miss Russia beauty pageant. The young lady combines the work of a model and a comprehensive school student. She also attends dancing and mental arithmetic classes.

Georgia has hosted World Rising Stars competitions since 2018.

St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport suspends operations over poor weather conditions
The statement added that the airport is expected to resume its operations shortly after 9:15 a.m. local time (6:15 a.m. GMT)
Former FBI informant sentenced to six years in prison in Biden case
Alexander Smirnov will also have to pay more than $675,000 to the US Internal Revenue Service, according to documents published in the court's electronic database
One civilians wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attack on DPR’s Kurakhovo
According to Pushilin, more than 20 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops on settlements in the DPR were reported during the day
Trump’s territorial claims signal his neo-Fascist drift, Chinese expert warns
According to Wang Wen, the United States has long embraced expansionist policies, securing its present-day territory over the past 200 years through purchases and economic pressure
Frontline situation tense, Ukrainian General Staff acknowledges
Earlier, the Kiev regime reported the forced retreat to the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s territories controlled by Ukraine
At least 60,000 Ukrainian troops stay in Kursk Region, Zelensky says
Ukraine's large-scale attack on the Kursk Region began on August 6, 2024
Kiev loses over 350 troops in Russia’s borderline Kursk area over past day — top brass
In addition, the Ukrainian armed forces also lost 92 electronic warfare stations, 13 counterbattery radars, four air defense radars
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
NATO base in Romania to be used for war against Russia — presidential candidate
"We don’t need war; this is my point," Calin Georgescu said
AfD delegates refuse to condemn Russia for taking part in Ukrainian conflict
About 69% out of approximately 600 delegates voted against the introduction of the abovementioned amendments
Russia’s Blinkova outplays Saville in opening match of 2025 Australian Open
Blinkova, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, is now set to face in the next round against the winner of another tournament’s opening match between Russia’s Polina Kudermetova and Magdalena Frech (23rd-seed) from Poland
Special Counsel Smith, who handled Trump cases, steps down — US Justice Department
Jack Smith "completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10," a spokesman for the US Justice Department told TASS
Russia preparing to use lasers to protect infrastructure against drones
Protection of critical infrastructure and industrial facilities against drone attacks requires the use of different technologies anticipating neutralization and physical destruction of drones, Nikita Danilov said
Russia develops new light armored vehicle for helicopter airlifting
The Strela vehicle weighs just 4.7 tonnes
Evacuation request rejected, Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk Region claims
The soldier added that he is being treated well in captivity, receiving medical assistance
Zelensky has briefed Biden on strategic planning against Russia — White House
On his part, Biden updated Zelensky "on US efforts to surge support to Ukraine and strengthen its position vis-а-vis Russia"
Pashinyan follows in Zelensky's footsteps by quantum leaps — high-ranking source in Moscow
Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia's security allies had allegedly publicly called for regime change in Yerevan against the backdrop of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
RUSADA reports over 280 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in 2024
An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times
About 100,000 tons of Russian fertilizers remain blocked in European ports — Uralchem CEO
Dmitry Konyaev noted that Uralchem has supplied about 200,000 tons of fertilizers as humanitarian aid to various countries
Several dozens civilians remain in frontline zone near Kupyansk
They will be evacuated when the weather permits it, Alexander Kaplenko, head of the district’s military-civilian administration, said
Israeli warplanes launch missile strikes on four neighborhoods in southern Lebanon
Missiles were launched on suspected military positions and depots of the Hezbollah Shia militia near Dear Ez Zahrani, Al Mayadeen television reported
NATO countries to continue shipping tanks to Ukraine
On Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced at the Ramstein-format meeting that the participants of the working group approved roadmaps in eight areas of military cooperation with Kiev
German Chancellor candidate wants to restore Nord Stream gas pipeline
Alice Weidel also call to extend the operation of coal power plants
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
BRICS has potential to create new, more fair world order — South African leader
Cyril Ramaposa notes that BRICS unites about 40% of the world's population
Trump's Greenland remarks indicate decline of US hegemony — expert
"Washington has nothing to offer the countries of the West except an inflated dollar bubble," Wang Zaibang, a senior researcher at China's Taihe Institute, said
Croatia’s incumbent president winning elections with over 77% — exit poll
Thus, Milanovic is winning 77.86% of the vote while his rival, Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the ruling Croatian Democratic Community, or HDZ, party, has 22.14%
Top Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss efforts to prevent risks to energy security
The ministers also "discussed further steps to support the Syrian settlement by means of organizing an inclusive national dialogue involving all political and ethno-religious forces in Syria and all foreign players capable of helping reach relevant agreements"
US neglects cooperation with USSR during WWII — Russian embassy
"Being in the United States, we feel the desire of the local political establishment to forget the pages of the Russian-American alliance during World War II," the embassy said
Europe withdraws over 32 bcm of gas from UGS facilities
Gas withdrawals from UGS facilities in EU countries on January 7 amounted to 660 mln cubic meters, according to GIE
US diplomats can't take unlimited short-term business trips to Russia anymore, says Lavrov
Lavrov explained that in addition to its regular diplomatic employees stationed in Russia, the US sends several hundred people annually "for short-term business trips"
Ukraine's top brass says can't spare any men, postpones demobilization
Since 2023, family members of those serving in the army since the beginning of the conflict have been staging protests demanding their demobilization
One civilian killed in DPR after Ukrainian drone attack — authorities
According to Prikhodko, three villages were cut off power supplies after shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops
Trump looking to conceal NATO defeat in Europe with threats to Canada, Greenland — weekly
"Today, capitalism, after the era of American-style globalization, is undergoing its inevitable failure and decline," columnist Lido Iacomino stressed
California wildfire death toll rises to 13 — media
According NBC, eight people died in the Eaton fire area, while another five lost their lives in Palisades
Croatia’s incumbent president winning elections with 73.6% — electoral authority
His rival, independent candidate Dragan Primorac, scored 26.33%
IDF reports striking Hezbollah targets, routes for smuggling arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon
"Among the targets struck were a rocket launcher site, a military site, and routes along the Syria-Lebanon border used to smuggle weapons to Hezbollah," the IDF said
Almost 30 Ukrainian paratroopers taken prisoners after failed counterattack — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian assault units smashed the Ukrainian militants in Volchansk
Ukraine not ready for talks with Russia — White House
On December 29, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with TASS that Moscow is open to talks on Ukraine, but any agreements must be structured in a way that prevents them from being violated
Switzerland ready to serve as host for Putin-Trump meeting on Ukraine
According to Le Temps, the confederation is just one the countries on the list that are ready to host the meeting of the Russian and US leaders
Russia evacuates 4,000 Iranian fighters from Syria at their request — Putin
Russian forces evacuated them from the Hmeimim base to Tehran
Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to new US sanctions
"Of course, Washington’s hostile actions will not be left without response and will be taken into consideration during the calculation of our external economic strategy," the ministry said
Biden admits increase in gas prices in US due to anti-Russia sanctions
Gas prices could increase as much as 3-4 cents a gallon, he said
Denmark tells Trump it is ready to discuss expansion of US military presence in Greenland
The report cites a European diplomat, who noted that Denmark is considered "one of the closest allies of the US within the EU, and no one could have imagined it would be the first country with which Trump would pick a fight."
Sollers Group increases car sales in Russia in 2024 by 9% to over 50,000
The Sollers Atlant model remains the brand's best-selling car. In 2024, 8,500 of these vehicles were sold - 1,244 more than in 2023
Russia not going to attack NATO countries, senior diplomat says
"Russia has never sought to sour relations with NATO," Vladislav Maslennikov said
Temporary restrictions imposed in several Russian airports — agency
Temporary restrictions have also been imposed in the airport of Izhevsk
FACTBOX: New US sanctions against Russia
Achimgaz, Gazprom Shelfproekt, and other companies were hit by sanctions
Croatia to hold runoff presidential election
Zoran Milanovic, the incumbent president, and Dragan Primorac, an independent candidate who is a physician, geneticist, and forensic scientist, are running for the post
Contaminated area of new fuel oil spill in Russia’s Kuban region reaches 2,800 sq m
In addition, "isolated minor emissions of fuel oil from Anapa to the village of Blagoveshchenskaya, the villages of Volna and Veselovka" were discovered
Expert gives Ukrainian army 10-14 days before they run out of steam in Kursk Region
Ralph Bosshard says that the goal of the Ukrainian offensive operation in the Kursk Region has always been unclear
Biden, Netanyahu discuss prospects for ceasefire in Gaza — White House
Earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN that the sides are very close to a ceasefire deal
UAE, Lebanese leaders talk steps to reopen Emirati embassy in Beirut
The sides also addressed several issues on the regional agenda
Kiev sends ex-convicts to hold Chasov Yar — Russian fighter
The fighter said earlier that the Kiev forces stationed in Chasov Yar were complaining about ammunition and troop shortages
US blackmailing Serbia to set it at odds with Russia — deputy PM
Washington’s decision to put Serbia’s NIS on its sanctions list was geared to strip Moscow of energy revenues and this way weaken the Russian army in the conflict in Ukraine
Humanity has fed AI with all its knowledge — Musk
The businessman believes there’s a good chance that artificial intelligence will surpass human capabilities as early as by the end of this year
Russian MFA lists nine countries set to become BRICS partners from January 1
It is reported that Brazil’s BRICS chairmanship will announce the countries’ acquisition of the partner status as soon as it receives their confirmation
Prosecutors' help in supporting special op troops, their families highly valuable — Putin
"All the payments due to them, including salaries, pensions, benefits and compensations, and granting the relevant privileges must be made in strict accordance with the law, in a timely manner and in full," the president pointed out
Putin instructs prosecutors to pay special attention to Donbass, Novorossiya
He clarified that it is necessary to continue working on the integration of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, into the common legal space of Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry notes US hypocrisy in regard to California wildfires
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that in recent years, US officials have repeatedly criticized China for allegedly using forced labor, and at the same time US authorities had sent 395 prisoners to fight forest fires
State of emergency declared in Kotovsk, Tambov region, after drone attack
Investigative Committee opened a criminal case under the article on a terrorist attack
Participants in Riyadh meeting on Syria welcome Syrian new authorities’ first steps
According to the top Saudi diplomat, the ministers also stressed the need for continuing humanitarian and economic assistance and creating conditions for the return of Syrian refugees
Ukraine's Kursk counteroffensives flounder as losses mount — expert
According to Alexander Mikhailov, Vladimir Zelensky is currently pouring all available resources into Kursk
Ukraine will not halt Russian oil transit — PM
Transit of Russian oil is also in line with the regime of EU sanctions against Russia, which has a carveout for oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia, Denis Shmygal said
Trump's return to White House may benefit Scholz in election — media
It will be a turning point that could change the electoral landscape and give German chancellor the image of a defender of democracy, Bloomberg says
Acquiring Greenland to become 'bad deal' for Trump — Politico
The US’ objectives in Greenland are well met today, Politico pointed out
Poland to discuss expanding NATO’s Corps Northeast with its allies
"More than 20 member countries of the alliance have a representation in the command of the Corps Northeast headquartered in Szczecin," the republic’s defense minister, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, said
Russian forces destroy ammunition depot of Ukrainian 67th brigade in Kharkov Region
"An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 67th mechanized brigade was destroyed near the village of Staritsa, in the Kharkov Region. During the day, the enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck, as well as a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station," Konashenkov said
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip exceeds 46,500 — health ministry
According to the ministry, as many as 46,565 people have been killed, including 28 in the past 24 hours alone
Should Trump invade Greenland, it would be shortest war in history — Politico
Under the 1951 pact, the US accepted the legal obligation to protect Greenland from any attack, "given the inability of the Danish armed forces to fight off a potential aggressor without help," according to the newspaper
Belgian government approves resolution to ban Russian LNG reexport
The resolution is to be approved by the State Council of the country
Russia ranks second main LNG supplier to Spain in 2024
Russian Ambassador to Madrid Yury Klimenko told TASS earlier that Spain was the main buyer of Russian LNG in the European Union in 2022-2023
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Slovak PM held talks on gas transit via Ukraine with European Commission
A new round of consultations of EU countries on gas scheduled for January 7 failed because of absence of the Ukrainian delegation, Robert Fico said on Monday
Jude Law to portray Vladimir Putin in ‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’
The movie will be based on a novel by Italian-Swiss writer Giuliano da Empoli
Netanyahu, Biden discuss progress at Gaza talks — Netanyahu’s office
Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, told TASS earlier that the Israeli delegation had arrive in Qatar for talks on the deal for the release of hostages held by radicals in the Gaza Strip
Fuel oil continues leaking from sunken tanker near port of Taman — minister
Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov has set a task of removing remaining fuel oil from the Volgoneft 239 tanker
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Russia’s Mirra Andreeva clears opening round of 2025 Australian Open
Andreeva, 17, is currently ranked 15th in tthe Women's Tennis Association Rankings
Threats to halt power supplies to Ukraine unfeasible — Ukrainian PM
Poland and other adjacent countries are ready to cooperate with Ukraine if needed, Denis Shmygal said
Protesters demand rerun of Romanian presidential election in Bucharest
The protest was organized by the Alliance for Uniting Romanians
Trump’s adviser says it’s unrealistic to drive Russia out of Ukraine’s former territories
At a high-level meeting with Russian foreign ministry officials in mid-June, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's preconditions for resolving the conflict
Israel hits Houthi weapons depots, military facilities in Yemen — TV
Israel also delivered missile strikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Houthi-controlled capital city of Sana
Vucic suggests talks between Putin, Trump be held in Serbia
US incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, told ABC News earlier in the day that phone talks between Trump and Putin could be organized within days or weeks
Russian Su-35S fighter jets uncover Ukrainian air defense sites in Kursk area
Russia’s Defense Ministry said that "the crews of Su-35S multirole fighter jets practiced air cover in the designated area of sorties by bombers and attack aircraft"
Nearly 90 flights delayed at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo due to heavy snowfall
The airport suspended operations to remove snow from runways two times during the day, in between the two closures, it served 63 flights in three hours
Russian forces liberate two communities in DPR, Kharkov Region over past day — top brass
According to Defense Ministry, Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields, amassed enemy manpower and military hardware in up to 140 areas over the past day
New US sanctions addressed in Gazprom Neft’s operating processes
The company considers the decision of the US to sanction its assets as unjustified and illegitimate, the Russian oil major said
Trump’s adviser says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting are underway
Phone talks between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be expected soon
Israeli defenses collapse after Iranian strikes — IRGC spokesman
According to Ali Mohammad Naeini, Western and Israeli media outlets seek to create "a false image of the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it weak"
Musk looking for ways to oust Starmer as British premier — newspaper
"Musk has sought information about whether it might be possible to build support for alternative British political movements," the report said
No existing missile defense system can counter Oreshnik — US expert
Theodore Postol also vehemently rejected suggestions that the Oreshnik system represents previous outdated developments of Moscow
Russia will win and be stronger — Maduro
Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, in turn, conveyed to President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela the congratulations of Russian President Vladimir Putin on his victory in the elections and his inauguration as head of state
Participants in meeting on Syria discuss ways of supporting political process in Syria
They also discussed ways to helping Syrians restore their country as an independent state safe for all of its citizens
Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec
"Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," the state tech corporation added
Lebanese army enters eight localities along border with Israel
"The military command urges residents to refrain from returning to these areas until the deployment of military units is complete," the army said
Turkey's Erdogan suggests running for another term
A singer Ibrahim Tatlises asked turkish leader if he was "ready to run for president again", "with you, I am ready," he replied
Germany’s defense ministry prepares more aid for Ukraine, Pistorius says
According to him, the decision has yet to be coordinated by the German government
‘Not a snowball’s chance in hell’ that Canada will become part of US — PM
US President-elect Donald Trump earlier said many Canadians are allegedly in favor of their country becoming the 51st US state
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
