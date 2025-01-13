Eight-year-old Russian awarded super grand prix selection at international beauty contest

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. An eight-year-old from Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East won the super grand prix at World Rising Star 2025, an international beauty and talent contest, in Tbilisi, organizers from the Russian side told TASS.

"Milisa Grebenyuk, a schoolgirl from Khabarovsk, took the super grand prix at the World Rising Star 2025 international beauty and talent competition. The finals were held in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi," the organizers said.

Fifty children from Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Albania, Estonia, Spain, India, Iraq, and other countries, aged between 3 and 17, took part in this year’s World Rising Star. Grebenyuk and another girl represented Russia.

In 2024, Grebenyuk secured the Princess of Khabarovsk title before winning the national title at the Little Miss Russia beauty pageant. The young lady combines the work of a model and a comprehensive school student. She also attends dancing and mental arithmetic classes.

Georgia has hosted World Rising Stars competitions since 2018.