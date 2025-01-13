Biden administration seeks to leave 'worst legacy' for US ties with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his administration are doing everything possible to leave the "worst legacy" on Washington-Moscow relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters while commenting on the US anti-Russian sanctions.

Earlier, the United States imposed sanctions on Russians, including Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and several members of the state corporation's management. Peskov noted that Rosatom is one of the uncontested leaders in the global nuclear market. "We believe that Rosatom will continue its significant international activities. It is one of the top leaders in the global nuclear market, particularly in peaceful power generation. Of course, it possesses numerous state-of-the-art competitive advantages," he emphasized.

"It is clear that the US will continue its efforts to undermine the positions of our companies in non-competitive ways. However, we expect to effectively resist this," Peskov noted.

"Regarding sanctions, we previously anticipated that Biden and his administration would do everything to leave the most unfavorable legacy possible in terms of bilateral relations with Russia until his last day in the White House. They are consistently following this course," he added.

Peskov pointed out that the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the United States are bound to cause destabilization in the energy markets. "Such decisions, of course, cannot help but lead to heightened instability in international energy markets and oil markets. We will closely monitor the consequences and, of course, adjust the operations of our companies to mitigate the impact of these illegitimate decisions," he concluded.