Putin-Xi virtual summit to cover broad agenda, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A virtual summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be lengthy in time and cover a broad agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, highlighting the utmost importance of the upcoming contacts.

"Tomorrow, the Russia-China summit will take place. This will be a video-conference of President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, extremely important negotiations," the Russian presidential spokesman emphasized.

"We also expect this contact to be quite lengthy in time and cover a very broad agenda," Peskov added.

The contacts between the Russian and Chinese leaders are always characterized by their depth, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov will hold a news briefing, following the results of the summit, Peskov said.

"Following its results, we will, perhaps, repeat the previous experience and ask my colleague Yury Viktorovich Ushakov to hold a conference call with you. Tomorrow, as soon as it [the summit] is over, we will ask Yury Viktorovich to get in touch with you," the Kremlin spokesman said, addressing reporters.

As compared to the virtual summit held between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden on December 7, the first part of the talk between the Russian and Chinese leaders "will be open for the media and there will be an exchange of first speeches," Peskov specified.

"You will be able to hear and see them," the Kremlin spokesman told reporters.