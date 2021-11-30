PM Mishustin lauds Russian-Chinese partnership ties

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership remains at its highest level in the entire history, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported on Tuesday at the meeting with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang via video conference.

"Today, the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership ties and strategic cooperation are at their highest level in its centuries-old history and continue to develop on the basis of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation," Mishustin said.

According to him, regular meetings by the premiers play a significant role as well as the work of five intergovernmental commissions. The Russian prime minister also congratulated Li Keqiang on marking the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party being celebrated this year. "Our countries carefully treat the preservation of our common history. We sincerely wish you further success," Mishustin continued.

He highly appreciated the humanitarian ties between Moscow and Beijing. "They form the social basis of Russian-Chinese good-neighborliness and partnership. They strengthen the traditions of friendship which we will pass on to future generations," the Russian premier noted.

The Russian prime minister recalled that the Russian-Chinese Years of Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation had been successfully conducted, over a thousand joint events had been organized. "An important result of the cross years was the participation of Chinese specialists in the large-scale [Russian] mega-science project NICA. It would open the door to opportunities to conduct unique experiments and become an impetus for the scientific and technical cooperation," Mishustin concluded.