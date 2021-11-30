Lavrov expects Brazil to boost cooperation with Russia through UNSC membership

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Brazil’s membership in the United Nations Security Council will create new opportunities for the country to boost cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto Franco Franca on Tuesday.

"New opportunities will arise after Brazil becomes a member of the UN Security Council on January 1. I am sure that it will open new fields for our close partnership," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian top diplomat emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with Brazil, saying that relations between the two countries "are traditionally based on friendship and mutual respect." "Brazil is our strategic partner, we maintain close cooperation both on various bilateral platforms, which are unique in many respects, as well as with the United Nations, the G20 and the BRICS group," Lavrov specified.

The Brazilian foreign minister, in turn, said that the two countries would continue to pursue a policy to boost cooperation, taking into account that incumbent Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s term would expire in 2022.

US Security Council members

According to earlier reports, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates will become new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council on January 1, 2022. The body is made up of five permanent and ten non-permanent members, elected for two years. Half of the non-permanent members change every year following annual elections. Non-permanent members are usually elected without contest, provided that each candidate country secures the support of at least one-third of UN member states.