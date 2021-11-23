Moscow, Colombo to share information on fighting terrorism, Sri Lankan president says

NEW DELHI, November 23. /TASS/. Sri Lanka and Russia agreed to share intelligence information and counter terrorist financing, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said after a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on Monday.

‘’Had a friendly discussion w[ith] the Secretary of Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev today,’’ Rajapaksa posted on Twitter. ‘’We agreed on deepening bilateral cooperation to address extremism, terrorism & cyber threats, including sharing of intelligence info & countering terrorist financing.’’

The Security Council’s press service earlier said that the meeting laid down the main tracks for cooperation in the areas of politics, trade and energy, and cooperation prospects in the field of security.

The plane that carried Nikolai Patrushev from Moscow to Colombo on Monday also delivered a shipment of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus as humanitarian aid.