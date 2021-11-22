Russia notes attempts of destructive external meddling in Lebanese affairs — top diplomat

MOSCOW, November 22. / TASS /. Moscow is witnessing attempts of external interference in the situation in Lebanon, such tendencies are disastrous for the republic and the overall regional situation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated on Monday at a press conference following talks with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib.

Lavrov noted the unanimous stance of Moscow and Beirut on many issues on the global and regional agenda. "The situation in the Middle East remains challenging, in some places it even becomes explosive. We are convinced that Lebanon should not be viewed as an object of external interference. Such attempts are being made in various areas, and we are sure that this is devastating for the country and the regional situation. Lebanon should not be a field for settling old scores between third states. Unfortunately, we are observing such tendencies," the Russian top diplomat noted.

The foreign minister also mentioned that Moscow and Beirut argued against Lebanon being hostage to the crisis in neighboring Syria. "In this regard, we marked a number of positive trends, in particular, the agreement reached on the export of electricity from Jordan to Lebanon and gas from Egypt through Syria," Lavrov stated.

As the top diplomat said, the sides also addressed some ways to facilitate Russian-Lebanese cooperation in terms of the safe repatriation of Syrian citizens in Lebanon. "We share the view that the global community, allocating considerable funds to solve the problems of refugees from Syria, should focus on creating conditions inside Syria, so that refugees can return from the camps in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and Egyp," Lavrov went on to say.

"Unfortunately, our Western partners are targeting the bulk of their efforts at preserving refugees outside Syria. This definitely does not help to implement [the UN Security Council] Resolution 2254, which requires the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.".