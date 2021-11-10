Lavrov points to rising tensions in the field of arms control

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Tensions are rising as new challenges and threats emerge in the field of non-proliferation and global arms control, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said at a board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian Foreign Ministries on Wednesday.

"We need to discuss the situation in the field of non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control. Tensions and uncertainty are rising as new challenges and threats emerge. Attempts continue to erode the existing system of international agreements on arms control amid a rise in political and military factors undermining global strategic stability," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, Moscow and Minsk call for restoring trust and constructive dialogue in the Euro-Atlantic region in order to prevent an arms race and a rise in military activities that may harm the long-term security interests of the countries of the region. "We place great importance on efforts to coordinate our steps, particularly within the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States]," the Russian foreign minister noted.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia and Belarus also planned to discuss the situation following the United States' withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies. In addition, Lavrov said that Moscow and Minsk continue to call for searching for ways to ensure predictability and restraint in the field of missiles following the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, initiated by Washington.