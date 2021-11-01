PM Mishustin to meet with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet in Moscow with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin on Tuesday.

According to the press service of the Russian government, the prime ministers plan to discuss key issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as large joint projects in the energy, industrial, transport, and other areas. Mishustin and Mamin will also talk about topical issues of interaction in the Eurasian Economic Union and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Mishustin and Mamin held their previous working meeting in August in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. Following the talks, the Russian prime minister proposed to work on new joint projects of the two countries.

The most recent telephone conversation between Mishustin and Mamin was held on October 20, when the parties noted the importance of strengthening the fight against coronavirus, and also discussed trade and economic cooperation, the promotion of joint projects in industry, energy, transport, infrastructure, and other areas.

The Russian government recalled that Russia and Kazakhstan "are connected by long-term traditions of friendship and mutual assistance, cultural, and spiritual community". Trade and economic, foreign policy, military-technical, interregional, interparliamentary, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation are being actively pursued, according to the materials for the meeting. The Russian government also highlighted the dynamics of restoration and expansion of mutual trade. Its volume, according to data for January-August of 2021, increased by 34.5% to $16.1 bln against the same period in 2020.

The parties coordinate efforts both in common integration associations (CSTO, CIS, and SCO) and within the UN, OSCE, and other international platforms, in accordance with the Treaty between the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan on good-neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century.