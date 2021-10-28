President of Mongolia plans to visit Russia in December

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh stated his intention to visit Russia with an official visit in December.

"I plan to visit the Russian Federation with an official visit in December," the Mongolian leader told TASS Thursday.

He noted that he is the first president of Mongolia, elected for a six-year term, after the Mongolian Constitution was amended in 2019.

"I assumed office 4 months ago. I’m only beginning my service, in other words," he said.

On June 9, Presidential elections took place in Mongolia, with a 69% turnout. Khurelsukh won with 67% of votes. Under the current Constitution, a president serves for six years without a re-election option.