Putin approves proposal to make October 30-November 7 non-working days

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a proposal to make the period from October 30 through November 7 non-working days.

"Right now it is particularly important to subdue the peak of a new wave of the pandemic. And in relation to that, taking into account the current situation, undoubtedly, I support the proposals to declare nationwide non-working days during the period from October 30 through November 7 with the preservation of wages for workers," he said at a meeting with the cabinet.

The head of state also asked Russian citizens not to ignore the requirements of the self-isolation regime if their family members are infected with the coronavirus.

"Dear friends! If somebody got sick in your family, you also need to obtain medical leave and remain at home even if you have tons of things to do, as we say. Nevertheless, it is necessary to do this - by doing so you will prevent the further spread of the infection, and won’t put your acquaintances, friends, and colleagues at risk," the president told the Russian people.

He instructed the Ministry of Health to "constantly track how such medical leave is issued in the regions, and the authorities of the Russian regions [should] control the self-isolation of its residents." "Naturally, this should be done tactfully, with respect to people," the president added.