Russia, ASEAN discuss cooperation on cybersecurity — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian and ASEAN delegations discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the first meeting of the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue held by videoconference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"The event’s agenda included cooperation between Russia and ASEAN member states on ICT and ICT-related security, including on global and regional ASEAN-centric platforms," the ministry said. "During the meeting, the experts had a substantial exchange of views on cooperation in ICT security, including interaction within the framework of global initiatives put forward by Russia - the Open-Ended Working Group on Security of and in the Use of Information and Communications Technologies 2021-2025 and the Ad Hoc Intergovernmental Committee to elaborate a Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes, and the International Telecommunication Union."

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russia presented a draft working plan on the implementation of the main directions of the practical inter-agency cooperation between Russia and ASEAN member states on issues related to cybersecurity. The partners welcomed this initiative.

"The participants of the meeting commended its results and agreed to hold the second consultations within the mentioned dialogue next year, preferably in-person, if the epidemiological situation permits," the diplomatic agency said, adding that a specific timetable would be hammered out through diplomatic channels.