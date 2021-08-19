In Afghanistan Russia to cooperate with all those not connected with terrorists — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 19. /TASS/. Russia will cooperate only with those forces in Afghanistan which are not connected with terrorists, Russia’s ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"We would like to stress that Russia will cooperate only with those political forces in Afghanistan which are not connected with the terrorists, in the first place, the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia - TASS), Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia - TASS) and their affiliates. We hope that all Afghan factions will refrain from violence and promote a settlement," he said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) during its rule in Afghanistan in 1996-2001 let Al-Qaeda terrorists take shelter in the country’s territory. The Taliban’s connections with Al-Qaeda were the reason for the beginning of the US military operation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban movement entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent bloodshed and soon after left the country. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh said that under the Constitution he was to perform the duties of the head of state and called for armed resistance to the Taliban. A number of countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.