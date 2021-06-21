Armenian election results convincing, destabilization shouldn’t be expected — expert

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The results of the snap legislative elections in Armenia are convincing enough and demonstrate that acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan enjoys trust of the population, which makes it very unlikely that the situation in the country will spiral into destabilization, Valdai International Discussion Club expert Stanislav Pritchin told TASS on Monday.

The expert believes that the country is not facing the threat of destabilization following the elections because "the election results are rather convincing" and "opponents of the authorities can hardly attribute them to certain violations." "The main result still shows that most Armenians trust Pashinyan and his government," he said.

Pritchin also noted that Pashinyan launched his political career using the street as his instrument and, therefore, interacts with this mechanism more skillfully than his opponents. "He works and knows how to control [the political situation, he has support in the streets," the expert added.

Armenia held the snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. After the Central Election Commission processed all the ballots, Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 53.92% of the votes, while the Armenia Alliance of former President Robert Kocharyan won 21.04%. The turnover stands at 49.4%.