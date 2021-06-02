Moscow awaits Prague’s answer about intelligence activities in Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Moscow is awaiting a response from Czech authorities regarding the activities of intelligence services in Russia, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel on Wednesday.

She recalled that Czech Interior Minister Jan Hamacek recently said that Prague had started to recall its intelligence agents from Russia ahead of revealing its information about the Vrbetice ammunition depot explosions.

"A powerful revelation. This topic should be addressed," she noted.

In this light, the diplomat posed several questions to Prague. In particular, how many representatives of Czech intelligence services worked in Russia before and how many of them stayed, were they staffers or recruited citizens, did they work for the Czech Republic only, do they have Russian citizenship and what crimes were committed by them or "has the Czech leadership carried out an operation to make them disappear?"

"We are waiting with bated breath. It’s so very interesting," she concluded.