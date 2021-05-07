Russian, Uzbek presidents discuss possible production of COVID-19 jab in republic

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev have discussed the fight against the pandemic, including organizing production of a vaccine against the coronavirus infection on the republic’s territory in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"Pressing issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed with the emphasis on trade and economic cooperation. Particular attention was paid to stepping up joint efforts on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, including organizing vaccine production on the territory of Uzbekistan," the statement reads.