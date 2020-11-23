Kiev refuses to act on Normandy Quartet summit’s agreements — Russian embassy

KIEV, November 23. /TASS/. Most of the agreements concluded by the leaders of the Normandy Quartet (Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France), achieved at the Paris summit last December, remain unimplemented due to the Ukrainian authorities’ obstructionist stance, the Russian embassy in Ukraine said in a statement uploaded to its website on Monday.

"A year on, the analysis of what has been done to implement the instructions given by the leaders of the four countries shows the results are deplorable, first and foremost, due to the unconstructive stance taken by the Ukrainian leadership," the statement runs.

Only two of the measures that were agreed in Paris have been partially fulfilled, the embassy said. "There have been two exchanges of held persons, on December 29, 2019 and April 16, 2020. Also, a ceasefire came into effect on July 27, 2020," the statement reads.

"In fact, the Ukrainian side has frozen the implementation of the other decisions made at the Paris summit, and shows no interest in fulfilling the package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk Accords," the embassy said.

The Normandy Quartet’s summit was held in Paris on December 9, 2019. The list of urgent measures it indicated included a comprehensive ceasefire, disengagement of forces, all-for-all exchange of prisoners of war and an agreement to open more checkpoints on the disengagement line. A special clause in the communique was devoted to the political part of the Donbass settlement. It addressed the issue of establishing a set of special rules of self-government in some districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the Ukrainian legislation on a permanent basis, and including the "Steinmeier formula" in the legislation the way it was agreed on by the Normandy Quartet and the Contact Group.