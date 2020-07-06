Kremlin says no specific date for UNSC P5 summit yet

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. There are no specific dates yet for a summit of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members (Russia, the US, China, the UK and France), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"There are no dates yet," he said when asked when the event could take place.

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that the five UN Security Council permanent members were looking at making a contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He explained that, in order to do so, these nations had agreed to hold a videoconference and were agreeing its date.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a videoconference on June 25 that he hoped it would possible to hold the summit before the end of September.