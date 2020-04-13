Video conference format not fitting for UNSC P5 summit, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov has revealed that a summit of UN Security Council permanent members cannot be held as a video conference that is rather an anti-crisis management element.

"The meeting was initiated by the [Russian] president as a visionary meeting and, naturally, the video conference format that is widely used now for crisis management does not possibly create the necessary atmosphere for such a visionary conversation, even more so for the heads of five [permanent] members of the [UN] Security Council," he suggested.