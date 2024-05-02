TikTok again restricts app operation in Russia

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The TikTok short video app has again become restricted for Russian users and a relevant notice appears when attempting to enter an account.

"We have restricted certain TikTok functions in your region. You will not be able temporarily to post video or make live streams. We will inform when these functions will be accessible again," the notice reads.

TikTok has earlier become fully accessible for users of iOS and Android mobile operation systems in Russia. Users were able to view video clips and post their videos on the social network.

TikTok halted streaming and posting of new videos in Russia on March 6, 2022. Russian users also cannot view videos from other countries.