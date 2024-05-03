Washington wants Europe to spearhead anti-Russian struggle — Hungarian official

NEW YORK, May 3. /TASS/. Washington’s liberal elites want Central European countries to spearhead their standoff with Russia, Balazs Orban, a political adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban (no relation), told US journalist Tucker Carlson in an interview.

"I think the offer, which comes from Washington liberal elites, is that <…> Central European countries could be the edge of the spear against the Russians," he said. "You [Central European nations] are fighting against the Russians. And for this we support you. We give you some weapons, we give you some military support, we give you some investments to survive, but not much. But get used to the idea that there is a new Cold War, there is a new iron curtain."

Orban went on to say that his country was not satisfied with this attitude.

"We don't want to have this destiny. We want to be sovereign. We want to be strong. We want to be a keystone state in the region. We are, as you mentioned, in the middle of trade routes between east and west. We want to remain a meeting point, not the last frontier, not the periphery. You know, we want to be a center of it," the Hungarian politician continued.

In his words, Hungary realizes that Russia is its neighbor and "we have to live together <…> under the same sun."

"We respect their own political, system, and economic system, and culture system. We have another one. We prefer another one. But we are living under the same sun," Orban said.

According to him, the two states cooperate "very well," including in the spheres of economy and energy.