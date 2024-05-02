Officials request aircraft to help put out fire in Moscow building

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Aviation could be brought in to help put out a fire that engulfed a three-story building housing offices and production lines in Moscow, an emergency situations official told TASS.

"At this time, a request has been sent out to bring in aircraft to help with the fire," the person said. According to the official, two traffic police crews have also been asked to be dispatched to the scene.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry told TASS that the fire occurred at 27, Burakova Street, building 40.

"Fire and rescue crews are working at the scene. No casualties have been reported," the ministry said.