Putin, Trump did not discuss removal of sanctions in phone call — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States did not discuss the removal of sanctions on major projects involving Russian companies in their recent telephone call, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if the heads of state had touched upon sanctions on projects such as Nord Stream 2, he answered in the negative.

"As you know, Putin never brings sanctions up when talking to the leaders of countries that imposed such restrictions on our country," the presidential spokesman added.

In response to a question if Trump had touched upon the sanctions, Peskov said ‘no.’

In late 2019, US President Donald Trump signed the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which particularly includes restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 project. As a result, Switzerland’s Allseas company suspended pipe-laying for North Stream 2.