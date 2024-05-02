Russian ministry puts Ukrainian lawmaker Nalivaichenko on wanted persons list

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian Interior Ministry has put on the wanted persons list Ukrainian lawmaker Valentin Nalyvaichenko (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), according to the ministry’s database.

Nalivaichenko, who headed the Security Service of Ukraine from 2006-2010 and from 2014-2015, has been charged in Russia with making calls for violence against Russian military servicemen.

Investigators determined that the lawmaker made threats to Russian servicemen participating in the special military operation during one of his appearances on Ukrainian television.