Orban sees Europe ‘playing with fire’ as it gets dragged in Ukraine conflict

BUDAPEST, May 3. /TASS/. European leaders are playing with fire as they become more entangled in the Ukraine conflict, which may ignite another world war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a morning talk show on Kossuth Radio.

"Europe is playing with fire," the Hungarian premier said. "I am not saying that European leaders are marching toward a war but, every day, they are taking more steps in that direction," Orban warned. According to him, this is happening despite "the majority of people favoring peace."

"We did not want to take part in either World War I or World War II. And we will not allow the Hungarians to be drawn into a third world war," Orban emphasized.