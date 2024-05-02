Turkey to continue efforts for Black Sea to remain calm — defense minister

ISTANBUL, May 2. /TASS/. Turkey has been making efforts to maintain stability in the Black Sea since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler said.

"We from the start have made efforts to ensure stability in the Black Sea basin. There are no reasons for concern. The Black Sea will remain a calm sea," the minister said on CNN Turk.

Turkey strictly complies with the Montreux Convention by not allowing warships into the Black Sea.

Turkey has repeatedly stated that it strictly abides by the Montreux Convention that was signed in 1936. Under Article 19 of the treaty, the country closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits to warships of the countries that participate in the conflict and non-littoral countries after the start of the special military operation in order to prevent further escalation of tensions in the Black Sea area.