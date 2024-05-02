Russia puts top Ukrainian security official on wanted list

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russia put Secretary of the Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Alexander Litvinenko on wanted list on unspecified criminal charges, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons.

His entry says: "Litvinenko Alexander Valeryevich. Date of birth: 27.04.1972. Wanted on criminal charges."

On March 26, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed Alexey Danilov as secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Alexander Litvinenko, the former chief of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, to succeed him.