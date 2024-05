SEOUL, May 17. /TASS/. Pyongyang has launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan, Yonhap reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

No specific information on the missile type or range was provided.

Previously, North Korea launched a short-range missile on April 22.

According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), then, simulated nuclear counterattack drills were held.