Certain countries hope US aid to Ukraine to lower pressure on Russian assets issue — FT

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. A number of countries hopes that the new package of the US military aid to Ukraine amounting to $61 bln will soften pressure on the issue of using Russian assets frozen in the West, The Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing European officials.

According to them, certain countries expect this problem to fall by the wayside because Ukraine is in a more stable financial position now.

The Western countries froze Russian assets totaling about $300 bln after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. The greater portion is in Europe, including about $204 bln on the Euroclear international platform in Belgium.