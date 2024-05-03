Reuters again publishes its previously withdrawn Cameron’s interview

LONDON, May 3. /TASS/. The Reuters news agency has once again published its previously withdrawn interview with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who claimed that the Kiev government has the right to use UK weapons for attack on targets in Russia.

The interview was first published on Thursday afternoon only to be withdrawn a short while later. According to the news agency, the publication was withdrawn to review some of its details, and the news agency promised to publish the new version in due time.

The interview was published at midnight Moscow time. No changes were introduced to the text.

Partnership with Ukraine

The publication coincided with the Foreign Office’s release of a statement about Cameron’s visit to Kiev.

According to the statement, the top UK diplomat pledged his "unequivocal support" to Ukraine during the visit. He conveyed this message to President Vladimir Zelensky, Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

He announced that the UK’s donation of military equipment would include the provision of precision-guided bombs, and air defense missiles and equipment for 100 mobile air defense teams to enable Ukraine to shoot down Russian drones and missiles.

"The UK also committed to doubling its domestic munitions production, by investing a further ·10 billion over the next 10 years. This production will help ensure UK national security, whilst sustaining the UK’s weapons support to Ukraine, keeping Ukraine in the fight for as long as it takes," the Foreign Office said.

Apart from that, Cameron confirmed donating 36 million pounds "for Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and investments in future innovations to support Ukraine’s energy transition and recovery."

He also "kicked off negotiations with Ukraine on a 100 Year Partnership" - a new agreement that will build enduring links " across the spectrum of trade, security and defense cooperation, science and tech, education, culture, and much more."

Russian Foreign Ministry’s response

The Russian foreign ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said after the initial version was published on Thursday that the Kiev government may turn the UK-supplied weapons on the United Kingdom itself, "just like Al-Qaeda [terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] terrorists, nurtured by the West, once did.".