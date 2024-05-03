US recruits Russian journalists for information warfare training — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. US-controlled organizations recognized as undesirable in Russia are recruiting journalists to receive a scholarship and further training for information warfare against the country, Vasily Piskarev, head of the State Duma Commission on Investigation into Foreign Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs, said.

The commission "paid attention to the updated strategic plan of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM)" for 2022-2026, which names Russia as an adversary and outlines measures to counter the country in the information space, the statement posted on the commission's Telegram channel said.

"It is significant that since May 1, the USAGM-controlled Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which is recognized in our country as an undesirable organization and a foreign agent, has been recruiting journalists from Russia to receive a special scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship will be trained abroad to conduct information warfare against our country and foment color revolutions," the commission's Telegram channel quoted Piskarev as saying.

He added that the applicants should remember the responsibility for participating in the activities of a foreign or international organization recognized as undesirable in Russia, including for undergoing such training. The administrative fine for citizens in this case can be up to 15,000 rubles ($160.65), for legal entities up to 100,000 rubles ($1071). "And those who have already been subjected to administrative punishment for cooperation with an undesirable organization can also be held criminally liable with a penalty of up to 4 years imprisonment (Article 284.1 of the Russian Criminal Code)," Piskarev recalled.