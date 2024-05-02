Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce suspends ruble payment mechanism

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce has suspended the mechanism of ruble payments for Italian goods not covered by sanctions due to the decision of the Italy’s Financial Security Committee, the Chamber’s press service told TASS.

"We had to suspend the project [of the ruble payment mechanism] by the decision of the Italian Financial Security Committee," the Chamber informed.

The mechanism of paying in rubles for Italian goods not covered by sanctions was launched by the Chamber for its members in the test mode in February.