Turkish ministry confirms halting trade with Israel

ISTANBUL, May 2. /TASS/. Turkey has completely stopped trade with Israel, the Turkish Trade Ministry said.

"The implementation of the second phase of measures taken at the government level has begun. Export-import operations with Israel have been stopped for all groups of goods," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkey's trade sanctions will remain in force until Israel declares a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensures the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region, the ministry said.

"The restrictive measures will remain in force until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensures an adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid. Turkey will strictly and resolutely implement these new measures," the statement said.