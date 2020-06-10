Russia, Iran diplomats discuss teamwork on Syria within the framework of Astana format

MOSCOW, June 10./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji discussed the situation in Syria and in Yemen in a telephone conversation on Wednesday.

"Specific attention was paid to the development of cooperation within the framework of the Astana format (Russia, Turkey and Iran) for Syria, including the situation on the ground, humanitarian assistance as well as measures to advance political process led by the Syrians themselves with the assistance of the United Nations," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

It said that the diplomats had also discussed the situation in Yemen. In particular, they supported efforts of UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, towards establishing contacts between the warring parties over the issues of suspending warfare and taking emergency humanitarian, social and economic action in the country.

The phone call was initiated by Iran.

The armed standoff between government forces and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been going on in Yemen since August 2014. The conflict has entailed the most severe humanitarian crisis of today, with more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80% of the country’s population, being in need of humanitarian assistance and the number of internally displaced people exceeding three million, according to the United Nations data.