Russian ambassador congratulates Argentina on winning FIFA World Cup

BUENOS AIRES, December 18. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov has congratulated Argentina on its win in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

"Today, we warmly congratulate the national team and all Argentinians on this great success. Go, Argentina!" the Russian embassy quoted him as saying on Sunday.

According to the diplomat, most of Russians supported Argentina. "It has been and will be this way. Because it is right to support friends and rejoice at their successes. And to extend a helping hand in a time of trouble. We have coped with coronavirus together and will cope with other challenges," he said.

Earlier in the day, Argentina grabbed its third FIFA World Cup trophy defeating France in the final match.