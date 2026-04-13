MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. There are signs that not everyone in Europe is willing to continue supporting Vladimir Zelensky amid a crisis and a difficult financial situation, Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine’s prime minister from 2010 to 2014, said in an interview with TASS.

"The only thing that will push him [Zelensky] toward peace is objective conditions that can be created by the Americans and, to some extent, perhaps by Europeans. Because there are certain signs suggesting that support for Zelensky in Europe is far from universal. This conflict is no longer doing anyone any good. Especially now, when the financial situation is clearly worsening, prices are rising and there is a visible crisis, allocating such sums as 90 billion [euros] is becoming problematic for them," Azarov said, referring to the European Commission’s proposed €90 billion loan for Kiev, which has been blocked by Hungary and Slovakia.

He said there are objective conditions for Europeans and Americans to take steps toward normalizing the situation.