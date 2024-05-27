Pyongyang slams Seoul's discussion on Korean Peninsula’s denuclearization as 'provocation'

SEOUL, May 27. /TASS/. The North Korean Foreign Ministry has called the mentioning of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula at the trilateral summit of South Korea, China and Japan an insult, the Korean Central News Agency reported, citing a statement by a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"Today's speculation on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is not a matter of international obligations and high principles, but a grave political provocation and sovereignty encroachment that comprehensively denies the sacred sovereignty of our state and the North Korean constitution," the spokesperson said. North Korea's nuclear status is enshrined in its basic law.

During a joint press conference after the summit, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that it was important to seek North Korea’s denuclearization for the sake of peace in the region.