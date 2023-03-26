2.5 bln euro-worth of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Bulgaria — former PM

SOFIA, March 26. /TASS/. Sofia has supplied Kiev with weapons worth five billion levs (around 2.5 billion euro) over 164 days, Bulgaria’s former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Sunday.

"We saw in economic reports that the cities of Sopot and Kazanlak (where weapons plants are located - TASS) have been operating to their full capacity and I think they have earned five billion [levs] over 164 days, despite the fact that there have been no direct export to Ukraine and [supplies were carried out via] American and British governments. It is very important that we have been solidary with Ukraine along with the European partners and have been working together with them," he said in an interview with the BTV television channel.

"United Europe is showing its strength today and I don’t want my country to defend the aggressor," he said, commenting on President Rumen Radev’s statement that Bulgaria is not taking part in the international deal on munitions supplies to Ukraine.