US Coast Guard reports helicopter crash in Alaska

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. A US Coast Guard helicopter crashed near the city of Sitka in Alaska.

The agency said that rescue crews and search teams have been deployed to the crash site of a US Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The cause of the incident remains unknown. The Coast Guard emphasized that rescuing crew members and ensuring their safety are the top priorities.

Authorities will conduct an investigation into the circumstances of the incident after the search-and-rescue operation is completed.