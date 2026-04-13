Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupts six times, sending ash almost five km high

TOKYO, April 13. /TASS/. At least six new eruptions of Mount Semeru have been recorded in East Java province in central Indonesia, the Antara agency reported, citing data from a volcanic activity observation post.

According to Antara, the ash reached a height of 1,000 meters above the volcano's crater, or 4,676 meters above sea level. The eruption was accompanied by dense emissions of white and gray ash, spreading west and northwest. Local authorities have banned residents of the region and tourists from approaching the crater within a radius of five km due to the risk of the volcano ejecting hot rocks.

Semeru is the fourth highest volcano in Indonesia (3,676 meters above sea level) and the highest peak on the island of Java.

The Indonesian archipelago, the largest in the world, consisting of 18,000 islands, is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, making the region prone to high seismic activity. In total, Indonesia has more than 500 volcanoes, of which about 130 are active.