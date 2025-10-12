Blaze at apartment building in LPR’s Alchevsk kills two — Russian Emergencies Ministry

LUGANSK, October 13. /TASS/. A blaze at a residential building in Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has killed two, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s department in the region wrote in a Telegram post.

Two floors collapsed as a result of the blaze. "The residential building is currently being evacuated. Two bodies were found at the scene during the rescue operation. They are being identified," the post reads.

A fire incident was reported at a nine-story building on the city’s Gmyri Street at 0:03 a.m. Moscow time on Monday (9:03 p.m. GMT on Sunday), the department said. The reason for the emergency is currently being established.