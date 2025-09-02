Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake exceeds 1,400

DUBAi, September 2. /TASS/. The death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake has exceeded 1,400, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said.

"The overall death toll in <...> the Kunar Province has reached 1,411. A total of 3,124 people have been injured, and 5,412 buildings have been destroyed," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Rescue operations continue in all affected areas.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31. The epicenter was located 27 kilometers southwest of the city of Asadabad. Powerful tremors destroyed entire villages, while landslides blocked roads to some settlements and disrupted communication lines. Rescue operations are being carried out in remote mountainous areas.