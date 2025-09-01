Death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake rises to 812

DUBAi, September 1. /TASS/. The death toll from Afghanistan’s earthquake has risen to 812, while the number of those injured has reached 2,817, Government Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said at a press conference, according to the Khaama Press news agency.

"Local officials and residents are currently engaged in rescue efforts for the affected people. Support teams from the center and nearby provinces are also on their way," he wrote on the X social media platform.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31. The epicenter was located 27 kilometers southwest of the city of Asadabad. Powerful tremors destroyed entire villages, while landslides blocked roads to some settlements and disrupted communication lines. Rescue operations are being carried out in remote mountainous areas.