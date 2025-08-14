Thirteen injured in drone attack in Rostov-on-Don, two in serious condition

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 14. /TASS/. Thirteen people were injured in Rostov-on-Don following a drone attack, with two in critical condition, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar announced via his Telegram channel.

"Updated information indicates that two of the wounded have been transported to medical facilities in the city. Medical professionals are currently assessing their condition as serious. Additionally, 11 more injured persons are being taken to hospitals. We will continue to provide updates on the casualty figures as more information becomes available," Slyusar stated.