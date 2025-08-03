Almost 70 earthquakes registered in Kamchatka in past 24 hours

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 3. /TASS/. A series of almost 70 earthquakes was registered in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka in the past 24 hours, and ten of them were felt in the region’s administrative center of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Kamchatka office of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Telegram.

"From midnight Moscow time and until 11:00 p.m. on August 2, a total of ten noticeable earthquakes were registered in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. In all, there were over 65 earthquakes," it said.

According to scientists, seismic activity in the region is subsiding, although it still remains high. The aftershock process is expected to continue for several months.

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka on the morning of July 30, marking the strongest seismic event in the area since 1952. According to official data, the quake had a magnitude of 8.8, while the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service recorded it at 8.7. The main quake was followed by multiple aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher. The regional Health Ministry reported one person injured. Authorities in Kamchatka Territory declared a state of heightened alert, while the Severo-Kurilsky District of Sakhalin Region imposed a state of emergency. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.