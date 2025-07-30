2,700 people evacuated on Kuril Islands after earthquake

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, July 30. /TASS/. About 2,700 people have been evacuated to safe locations on the Kuril Islands due to a tsunami threat following the earthquake in the Kamchatka Region, the emergency services told TASS.

"Due to a tsunami threat, about 2,700 people, including almost 600 children, have been evacuated to safe areas on the Kuril Islands," the source said.

A major earthquake rocked the Kamchatka coast in Russia’s Far East. According to various estimates, its magnitude reached 8.7. It became the strongest earthquake since 1952.