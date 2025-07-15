Number of wounded in Ukrainian attack on Voronezh Region grows to 27 people — governor

VORONEZH, July 15. /TASS/. The number of injured in a morning UAV attack on the Voronezh Region has increased to 27 people from 24, Governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram.

"According to the latest data, 27 people who were injured in today's terrorist attack sought medical help during the day," Gusev wrote.

The governor said that 14 people required hospitalization, including four minors, the rest were treated on an outpatient basis. Two injured remain in serious condition.

According to Gusev, only three families needed to be placed in a temporary accommodation facility. They will be provided with rooms in a hotel in the city center, while the rest of the residents refused this offer: they will stay with relatives until the completion of repair and restoration work.

Earlier, a state of emergency was introduced in Voronezh due to the consequences of falling UAV debris in several districts of the city.