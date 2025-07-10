Two wounded by falling debris from intercepted Ukrainian drone in Belgorod — governor

BELGOROD, July 10. /TASS/. Two civilians were injured when debris from an intercepted Ukrainian drone fell in Belgorod, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported on his Telegram channel.·

"In Belgorod, two people were wounded by falling debris from a neutralized drone. A woman and a man with shrapnel wounds to the chest are being transported by emergency medical services to City Hospital №2 in Belgorod. All necessary assistance is being provided," he wrote.·

According to the governor, the falling drone debris also damaged a vehicle. Details about the consequences are being clarified.

"The loud sounds heard over the city and surrounding area are related to air defense systems engaging drones," Gladkov added.