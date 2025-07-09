Two wounded in Ukrainian drone attack on healthcare facility in Kursk Region

KURSK, July 9. /TASS/. Two people were wounded when Ukrainian drones attacked a hospital, an ambulance building and a company office in the Kursk Region’s town of Rylsk, acting Governor Alexander Khinshtein wrote on Telegram.

"The town of Rylsk also came under Ukrainian attack. Tonight, a Ukrainian drone attacked the infectious disease center of the Rylsk Central District Hospital, and an ambulance service building. As a result, windows were broken and the roof caught fire. Another drone attacked the administrative building of CJSC Agrofirma Rylskaya, starting a fire. Regrettably, two people were wounded," he wrote.

One of the victims, a 30-year-old woman, received a chest injury and is now being transported to a hospital in Kursk. The other, a woman aged 51, sustained a fragmentation wound to the hip and multiple bruises. She will receive out-patient treatment.