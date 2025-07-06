Russia’s air defense forces destroy seven UAVs in Kaluga Region, no casualties reported

KALUGA, July 6. /TASS/. Air defense forces have destroyed seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the territory of the Kaluga Region. According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties or damage to infrastructure, the region’s Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported.

"Seven UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces over the region. Five of them were neutralized over the Kirovsky District, and two over the Zhukovsky District. <…> According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or infrastructure damage," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Shapsha noted that rapid response teams are currently working at the sites. Earlier, the governor had reported the destruction of six UAVs over the region.